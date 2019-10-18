Ulster County is doing some reorganizing in the hopes of helping its economy.

County Executive Pat Ryan establishing a new Department of Economic Development. His office says it was spun out of the city's planning department.

It's meant to focus on things like affordable housing and workforce development.

Ryan says a big part will be making sure young people are set up for success, even as industries change.

"The biggest theme I hear when I go out and talk to local businesses is that they are struggling with two things,” Ryan said. “One, actually finding workers with the skills they need. So we are not training the worker and young people for things like green energy and areas like that."

Lisa Berger is expected to serve as the department's director but that will need to be approved by the county legislature.