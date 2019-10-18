The owner of Empire Brewing is speaking publicly about the sudden closure of his business in Armory Square.

David Katleski said that the closure was as unexpected for him, as it was for the public.

He became emotional when talking about the history of the business, which has been in Armory since 1994.

Katleski said the landlord showed up Tuesday night with a padlock in hand, and refused to let any employees leave with anything from inside the restaurant.

According to the owner, Empire hadn't paid its rent for three months, but Katleski attributes that to his rent being drastically raised to $33 per square foot.

"We have been an anchor for armory Square,” he said. “I think we were one of the forefathers of Armory Square. And to now, just be treated the way we are, I don't think it's fair. Plus, there's 50 jobs that are being lost, and to me that's 50 families.”

Katleski said he thinks this is the start of something bigger — that outside investors are trying to change the landscape of Armory Square.

He added that he had $4,000 worth of food delivered the day the establishment closed and it's still sitting inside the locked restaurant. There's also a lot of beer in there, but he hasn't been allowed back in to get it.

Empire Brewing is still continuing to produce beer out of its other facility in Cazenovia.