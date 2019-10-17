Yoga 170 is now open in Packetts Landing overlooking the historic Erie Canal in the Village of Fairport.

Longtime yoga instructor Molly Huff and children's yoga instructor Alli Picciano have partnered to open this new space.

"After having my own studio for 20 years, this is amazing. Fairport is really a tight-knit community so it is a really nice fit for the community here in Fairport, so it is a great place to be!" said Huff.

Check out Yoga 170 in #Fairport The view at studio 2 overlooking the canal is beautiful even on a rainy day. #yoga #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/NuNCSygYc2 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) October 17, 2019

Two studios offer both adult yoga classes and yoga for kids ages three to 18. There are a variety of classes for both beginners and advanced yogis.

"We teach children ages three to 18 years old," said Picciano. "The idea behind the two studios is to give flexibility to our classes so we oftentimes have an adult level class in one room as well as a kids class in the room next door so parents can take their class while their kids enjoy their own class. Everybody has a different starting point and so wherever you are, if you have never done it before, you will be A-okay coming to any class."

Yoga 170 has morning, afternoon and evening classes. Check out the class schedule by clicking this link.