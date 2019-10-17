The crowds lined up on Thursday at Ridge Donut Cafe, despite the rainy weather, for a chance to taste the Italian Cookie Donut.

The sweet treat is back by popular demand after it drew hundreds of customers and sold more than 14,000 donuts in August. The colorful donuts mimic a traditional Italian cookie.

The Italian cookie donut is back at Ridge donut cafe. Folks are waiting in line for the release of the donut at 8 o’clock! pic.twitter.com/2F29Cqy5QS — Jillian Parker (@TVJillianParker) October 17, 2019

After trying the donut the first time around, Kristen Flood wasn't going to miss her chance to be the first one in line to get another taste of the confectionery creation.

"Heaven, it is so good. I can't describe it, it's like an Italian cookie in the donut form. It has the almond paste, the raspberry and the little cookie on top so it's amazing," said Flood.

The first few people in line for the Italian cookie donut at ridge donut cafe getting the max of 1 dozen! They are back for a limited time. The line is nothing like last time. I think the rain is keeping some people away. pic.twitter.com/lVHk8cjo3B — Jillian Parker (@TVJillianParker) October 17, 2019

The cafe will sell the donuts every day through Sunday, until they run out. Customers are limited to one dozen per visit.