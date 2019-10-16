Local jobs for local people.

That's what protestors in Schodack want when it comes building the new Amazon distribution center there.

Rallies lined the road right outside that project on U.S. Route 9 on Tuesday. They say all the jobs are going to workers and contractors out-of-state — something union leaders argue isn't fair since they are looking to millions of dollars in subsidies.

"This project is asking for $13.8 million in taxpayer subsidies with no commitment to the local workforce that pays those taxes,” said Trades Council President Jeff Stark.

He added that that unions have asked to meet with the amazon contractors but have not heard back.