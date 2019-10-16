A Rochester hair salon and it's proud owner are celebrating a milestone anniversary.

Frank Trovato opened Elite House of Hair Fashions on Merchants Road in 1959. Sixty years later and 85-year-old Trovato is still cutting and styling hair three days a week. Some of his clients have been with him since day one.

Here is just one of the special things Frank Trovato does. Frank and his stylists have visited @HolyChildhood for the past 42 years before the Christmas season to help students look their best. #communityservice #hairdresser #ROC pic.twitter.com/Q8Pwegq84r — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) October 16, 2019

"I love it. They get older, I get older and that's it. It is not a salon-like they have today, it is an old salon where everybody knows everybody," said Trovato.

He has been cutting Nancy Biehler’s hair since she was four years old.

“Yes, 60 years! When he opened the shop I was probably one of his first customers,” Biehler said.

Frank Trovato’s salon is full of laughter, family and friends. He left Kodak for the Navy and then in 1959 opened Elite House of Hair Fashions on Merchant Rd. 60 years in business! #YourMorningRochester #hairdresser pic.twitter.com/vaVFouafTy — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) October 16, 2019

Trovato's daughter Shelia Peters cuts hair in the chair right next to his.

"I am privileged to be by his side for forty years. We still have another 40 to go!” she said.

Trovato is all about community service. He has been voluntarily cutting hair for students at Holy Childhood for 42 years.

"It's my favorite gift I can give," said Trovato. "When I see these kids and then my own kids I don't have any problems."