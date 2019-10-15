Stockholders will vote next month on a potential merger for Empire Resorts — the parent company of Resorts World Catskills in Monticello.

A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows a vote set to take place November 13 during a special meeting in New York City.

They'll be voting on whether Empire Resorts will merge with a foreign-owned conglomerate.

If the vote succeeds, the new company will be private, no longer listed on the Nasdaq stock index. Empire Resorts was considering bankruptcy in July.

Stockholders will be compensated.

It's still unclear what this means for the future of Resorts World, which has had some financial issues.