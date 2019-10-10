A Schenectady-based software company is opening another international office.

Transfinder announced this week it would be opening its second overseas office in Hyderabad, India. The company develops school bus routing and logistics softwares.

Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella says the company is trying to hire more developers to meet demands. But, he says finding the right talent in this area is difficult.

"There's not too many programmers building routing and mapping systems, so that already limits the pool for us," Civitella said. "But it's this area, limited number of people, that have those skill sets. So it's definitely been challenging."

The company opened an office in Shanghai, China, in 2015.