A 1955 Bentley, a '53 Buick or how about a 1969 Camaro? There’s a family-owned classic car shop in Hilton that sells all kinds of cool rides.

Great Lakes Classic Cars looks more like a car museum, but all of the vehicles are ready to hit the road.

Owner Engels Gualdani buys, sells, imports and exports classic, vintage and muscle cars.

"I am a car nut," said Gualdani. "The history about the cars excites me more than the sheet-metal itself. So when you look at it, these vehicles do not depreciate like regular cars. This is money in the bank and this is something you can touch."

If there's a car you want, he'll find it.

“We have about 100 vehicles in stock, but if somebody were to call up and say, look I really would like this vehicle that I had from the 1940s and I grew up with it and I want it again, chances are I know where there is one or I can get it.”

All the inventory is for sale including everyday cars. There's also a detail shop with Great Lakes Classic Cars own product line to keep the cars looking super shiny.