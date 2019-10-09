Hundreds of jobs are coming to Syracuse as two companies make plans to relocate, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

Bankers Health Group will consolidate several of their local operations into a new building on Spencer Street. JMA Wireless is moving manufacturing of 5-G equipment from Texas to the Coyne Building on the city's southwest side.

The projects will combine to bring more than 400 new jobs to the city.

"It is undeniable progress,” Cuomo said. “You feel it, you see it, it's in people's faces. All the hours have pointed up."

New York State is investing $11 million in the Banker's Healthcare project through a capital grant and tax credits. JMA will be getting a $5 million grant from the Upstate Revitalization Initiative.