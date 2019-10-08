A taste of hand-twisted Philadelphia-style baked pretzels has made it to Monroe Avenue in Pittsford.

Philly Pretzel Factory serves them fresh out of the oven.

John and Tara Gaffney graduated from Pretzel University to open the only @PPFpretzels in Western NY. Tara said she was the fastest pretzel twister in her class. 🥨 Philly Pretzel is open seven days a week on Monroe Ave. #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/6Hw68Prmtn — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) October 8, 2019

John and Tara Gaffney say they had Philly Pretzel Factory pretzels at their nephew's birthday party two years ago and said they were so good, it inspired them to get into the pretzel business.

“They tasted great! After doing our due diligence, we decided to open a franchise in Rochester,” said John.

So what makes a pretzel a Philly pretzel?

“Pennsylvania was a big immigrant area for the Germans, and back in the day and this was a big part of their culture," Gaffney said. "What makes a Philly pretzel a Philly pretzel is its shape, its color, and its texture. That is something special for people in Philadelphia.

"Everything is made fresh every morning. We keep it in the case after about an hour, hour and a half, we make everything, so it stays fresh all day. It only takes about six or seven minutes to bake a pretzel, and once they are done, they go right out into the case and they are ready for sale."

The traditional Philly Pretzel Factory has 360 calories and 14 g of protein. 🥨 Sauces are sweet, savory and spicy. #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/BBEMIaJaMt — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) October 8, 2019

The Gaffneys had to go to Pretzel University through the franchise to learn the ins and outs of pretzel making. Tara Gaffney was the fastest pretzel twister in class.

“I came in second, but that doesn’t really mean much," John said. "She does a great job. She is a great twister. They come out perfect.”

Philly Pretzel has a pretzel deal called “Twisted Tuesdays." On our stop, the deal was two pretzel dogs for $2 (originally $2.25 each).

Philly Pretzel Factory will celebrate its grand opening Sunday from 12-4 p.m.

The store, located at 3240 Monroe Avenue in Pittsford, is open seven days a week.