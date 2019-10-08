The Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency unanimously voted Tuesday to become the lead agency for the environmental review of the proposed warehouse building in Clay.

Trammel Crow Company is looking to invest $280 million and add 1,000 jobs to the area through the envisioned facility on the current Liverpool Golf and Country Club.

A tenant has not been decided yet, though there has been speculation it would be an Amazon distribution center. The developers have actually worked with Amazon before but they say the tenant will most likely be a logistics group, big box user or an e-commerce user.

For the time being, Trammel Crow Company officials said they believe they’re adequately addressing public concerns about the project.

"We're doing quite an aggressive traffic improvement project, we're doing a sound improvement project, and as far as the truck traffic, the truck traffic is going to come right off the thruway, onto the bypass, into our facility,” said Trammel Crow Senior Vice President George Laigaie. “So there's virtually no public, residential area it's going to go through."

Developers are being granted a 15-year PILOT deal, where they would make payments totaling $28 million over that period in lieu of taxes, which is a big difference when compared to the estimated $800,000 the golf club would pay over the same time frame.

County IDA Chair Pat Hogan says that the money developers would generate would greatly benefit schools and towns.

"We haven’t seen anything like this is a long time,” Hogan said. “Not only the thousand jobs but the business activity out there. Many of these roads are built for truck traffic. This is something that maybe far-seeing municipal people years ago saw that. This is an ideal situation this is an idea spot for a type of venture like this."

OCIDA will vote on the environmental impact review on Oct. 31.