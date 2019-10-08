Medline Industries has withdrawn its application for a significant property tax break as it moves to Montgomery.

State Sen. James Skoufis, who has criticized the measure for the last few months, calls it a major win for taxpayers.

Skoufis had recently called for an investigation into Medline as it made plans to leave Wawayanda. He accused the medical supply company of trying to scam taxpayers.

Medline's 10-year tax reduction agreement with the Orange County IDA was expiring and it was asking for a similar agreement from the Montgomery County IDA as part of the move.