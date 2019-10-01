Stewart's Shops is filing a lawsuit against the village of Voorheesville after they say the village stood in the way of a new shop.

Stewart’s said they planned to build where Smith's Tavern used to be after closing their Main Street location. But even after a regulatory review of the project, Voorheesville enacted a moratorium to halt new development.

After that, Stewart's said the village changed zoning on the piece of property they already owned in another effort to stop the new store.

Stewart's said they haven't filed a lawsuit like this in 75 years of building stores but say it was necessary in this case.

Spectrum News has reach out to the Village of Voorheesville for comment but have not yet heard back.