Nearly two years after opening, Niko's Deli in Colonie is shutting down.

The store was named for Niko DiNov, who suffered severe burns in a car crash.

Niko passed away a year and a half later, but his family and the community stood behind him throughout his treatment.

In a Facebook post, Niko's Aunt Davina Resciniti, a deli owner, thanked customers, saying "there were many components to my decision but none of them were you ... my loyal, loving customers."