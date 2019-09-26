Days after landing a contract with the U.S. Navy, Lockheed Martin announced another contract with the Army worth close to $300 million.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer announced that Lockheed was awarded a $281 million contract to develop and produce the Sentinel A-4 radar system.

It's a high-performance upgrade to an existing air and missile defense radar.

The goal is to protect against cruise missiles, unmanned aircraft, rocket attacks and more.

This will be the second radar Lockheed produces for the Army.

Schumer says more funding will be awarded in the future, and the contract could be worth as much as three billion dollars over the next 20 years.