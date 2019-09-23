A major financial investment is bringing hundreds of jobs to the Mohawk Valley.

A company called Cree is building the world's largest Silicon Carbide Device Manufacturing Plant in Marcy, in Oneida County.

As part of the partnership, Cree will invest approximately $1 billion in construction, equipment and other related costs for the facility being called the "North Fab."

The company is based out of North Carolina.

New York state will provide a $500 million grant from Empire State Development.

The new facility, set ramp up in 2022, will be up to 480,000 square feet in size. About one-fourth of that will be clean room space, for future expansion as needed.

Cree plans to partner with local community and four-year colleges in New York to develop training and internship programs to prepare its workforce for the high-tech employment and long-term growth opportunities.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is making an announcement this afternoon at SUNY Polytechnic Institute.