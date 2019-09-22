The Liverpool Golf and Public Country Club has been part of the community for 70 years, but this summer could be its last. The course is the sight of a proposed 3.7 million square foot distribution center.

If it’s sold, many say they’d be sad to see it go.

"I just enjoy the camaraderie with these guys that are out here. We usually play with the same group every Saturday. For a long time we've been playing," said Jim Snowberger, who’s been golfing at the course since 1965.

Owners say if they sell, they’d also be sad to see it go.

“It's like leaving my house, ya know, and going someplace else, but that's what it's like," said co-owner Richard Ajemian.

Whether the distribution center will bring to the community and whether the owners will sell remains uncertain. If the course is sold, officials say the new complex could bring a thousand jobs to the community.

For now, golfers will enjoy playing the course’s 18 holes for as long as they can.