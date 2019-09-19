Stewart’s Shops is closing one of their Hudson Falls locations.

The store, at 175 Main Street, will serve customers for the final time this Sunday.



The company said the main reason for the closure is due to the shop not having the capability to accommodate equipment or space to offer food-to-go orders - which limited its profitability.

Officials say the closure is not a reflection of the company overall and customers who currently visit the Main Street location will be able to continue shopping at Stewarts at the nearby Burgoyne Avenue location.