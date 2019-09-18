A Watertown-based company is growing and making its way to Syracuse.

Runningboards Marketing has set up shop in Share-Cuse — a co-working space that just opened downtown.

They operate out of a mobile advertising truck using three high-resolution LED screens.

Their mission is to grab attention and make a memorable impression for clients.

"There's such a great value in being here,” said Digital Marketing Sales Representative John DeSantis. “It's its own little community and as part of our community first, it really fits. As a salesman it's great networking."

Managers hope to eventually expand the concept to Buffalo and Rochester.