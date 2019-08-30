The Kmart retail store in Mattydale will close for good at the end of the year.

The company told Spectrum News on Friday that the struggling chain location will shut its doors by mid-December.

“After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Kmart store in Mattydale, N.Y,” Kmart public relations director Larry Costello said. “A liquidation sale is expected to begin in mid-September and the store is planned to close by mid-December. We encourage customers to continue shopping on Kmart.com for all their product needs.”

The Mattydale store, the anchor store of the Mattydale Shopping Center plaza on Brewerton Road, is the last remaining K-mart location in central New York.

&amp;nbsp;

The news comes amid numerous K-mart closures across the country in recent years. Sears Holdings, Kmart’s parent company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2018. Sears closed its last central New York locations — at Great Northern Mall and ShoppingTown Mall — a year ago.