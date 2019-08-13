Sporting goods store "Herb" Philipson's has announced the permanent closure of their Liverpool location.

It comes following a long financial battle and several ownership changes in the last year and a half.

The most recent owner purchased the company at auction last month.

The company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy last October after they split ways with their financial company.

The owner at the time described the move as an effort to restructure the business and to protect the employees.

Customers feel the lack of online presence could have been the company's downfall.

"If they would intertwine the internet, you know, the online shopping and the store, like J.C.Penny's, you could order it, ship it to the store, at least try it on and return it at the store,” said customer Jody Harmon. “But when you don't have that accessible, you know, to do that, it's not going to work."

"Herb" Philipson's still has locations open in Rome, Herkimer, and New Hartford.