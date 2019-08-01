Chocolate lovers can learn all about chocolate and even how to make decadent truffles alongside a Rochester chocolatier.

Laughing Gull Chocolates in Rochester’s North Winton neighborhood says it is “saving the world with chocolate.”

Here's something I think everyone enjoys a taste of--chocolate! A Rochester chocolatier is sharing the love of #chocolate with some community chocolate making workshops. We are @laughinggullcho on East Main St. in Rochester with a whole lotta sweet! Today on #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/WxtM85VDdB — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) August 1, 2019

Founder Lindsay Tarnoff hosts weekly chocolate making workshops to share her love and passion for chocolate.

"You get to roast the beans and grind the beans and do everything by hand. It is hard to pick something that I don’t love about this business I have two incredible partners and we bring our kids to work."

The truffles and chocolate bark combine sweet and savory ingredients that are mostly locally sourced.

Decadent mouth-watering chocolate @laughinggullcho in North Winton Village. Sign up now for #chocolate making workshops. I just ate a salted caramel truffle. Amazing! #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/UZuiYm36xO — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) August 1, 2019

"We do that as much as possible. Chai Guy is a favorite and we partner with F. Oliver's doing a couple of balsamic truffles that are amazing," Tarnoff said. "We have done an olive oil and herb truffle which is really good and even local wineries and breweries. My daughter just turned two and Lucy and Dylan are about to turn to and so we come here and make it to work with chocolate every day, with our kids who we love."

Laughing Gull Chocolates in located at 1868 E. Main St., Rochester. It’s open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. unti 5 p.m.