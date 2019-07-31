Somedays, it would be nice if all the problems of the world just floated away for a little while.

Bodymind Float Center on Park Avenue is just the place for that to happen.

The spa opened in 2013 and features six different float pools and float tanks.

They even have a salt room.

We are checking out something that might help you feel better and provide some stress and pain relief.

Have you head about floating? Yes, in Epsom- salt water. We are at Bodymind Float Center on Park Ave. #ROC #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/KbNAZtGgPb — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) July 31, 2019

"Floating has been around about 50 years now,” said David Brickman, the center’s owner. “It was developed by a neuroscientist named John Lilly. He wasn't looking for a therapy, he was just investigating the nature of his own mind and what would happen to his consciousness if he reduced all sensory stimulation."

Bodymind Float Center has various float tanks to accommodate solo and couples floats.

There are different tub options. You can float solo or as a couple. Inside the float tank eight hundred pounds of pharmaceutical-grade Epsom salt is dissolved in about ten inches of water warmed to skin temperature. #floating #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/CKzo3W4Nja — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) July 31, 2019

"This one is big enough for two people. This environment is designed to reduce the processing burden on your brain to as close to zero as possible,” he said. “If you feel comfortable, you can float in darkness. Each tank or pool creates the same environment. The water is skin temperature. There is 10 to 11 inches of water with 800 to 1,200 pounds of salt. You do not have to balance your own body in a field of gravity so you can utterly relax."

The Park Avenue Fest is this weekend, so the floating center team will be ready to provide tours to anyone interested in giving floating a try.

Bodymind Float Center is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.