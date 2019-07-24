It's a project that has already cost millions of dollars in the Southern Tier.

In fact, $275 million has been invested in the Binghamton-Johnson City Joint Sewage Treatment Plant. But as deadlines for the completion continue to be missed, the Department of Environmental Conservation is threatening fines of up to $37,000 a day.

The warning came in a letter from the DEC to the project manager and wants to know what led to pushing back the deadlines and may not accept an extension.

Binghamton and Johnson City are already paying $15,000 per month in fines.