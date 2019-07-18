A world leading manufacturing company has opened a new location in Syracuse.

Morse Manufacturing makes equipment that handles metal drum barrels , with 80 percent of what they spend going back to the community. The company says this is a place with people they know and love.

Morse Manufacturing, which specializes in drum handling equipment, just opened its new manufacturing facility on Kuhn Rd in #Salina. The company has been operating in Onondaga County since 1923. @OnondagaCounty pic.twitter.com/ikJuEYuxnx — Briana Smith (@brianasmithnews) July 17, 2019

"We've had offers from not just other states, but other countries to relocate the facility,” said Morse Manufacturing President Nathan Andrews. “But it's the employees of Central New York, the folks that we have here that are making, building products, designing it. They're the ones that keep us here."

The new building also has 40,000 square feet of extra space, which the company plans to use for future expansion.