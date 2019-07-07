NORTH CAROLINA -- Within the first 24 hours of announcing 2,000 new jobs to fill a tech hub in Southend Charlotte, Lowes said it found 700 job candidates.

The recent announcement signals a shift for Lowes, to become more technology-focused

The company is modernizing its website for online shopping, updating in-store technology to streamline purchases and investing in supply-chain management

Lowes is also investing in more delivery, with it’s first fulfillment center built last year in Tennessee and another in the works on the West coast

The recent announcement signals a shift for Lowes, to become more technology-focused.

The company is modernizing its website for online shopping, updating in-store technology to streamline purchases and investing in supply-chain management.

The Lowes chief investment officer said the home improvement retailer had fallen behind in technology, but expects rapid changes even within the year.

“On Lowes.com for example, we are publishing new code every week,” Lowes CIO Seemantini Godbole said.

Lowes is also investing in more delivery, with it’s first fulfillment center built last year in Tennessee and another in the works on the West coast.