The owners of ShoppingTown Mall in DeWitt have until the end of the week to pay almost $10 million in back taxes.

A judge on Tuesday disagreed with Moonbeam Capital Investments LLC lawyers’ request that another extension to the deadline because they were in negotiations with Onondaga County.

He said the company has had since May to begin settlements and ordered Moonbeam to pay the entire $9.75 million owed on the property by Friday.

The mall’s owner disagrees with the assessed value of the property and has owed back taxes since 2015.

Moonbeam missed a June 24 deadline set by the county to pay the owed money.

"We deserve better than a tax delinquent, vacant mall and my administration is committed to seeing this property revitalized and redeveloped," Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said back in May.