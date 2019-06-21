A new distribution center will be built in Rome and bring 225 new jobs to the region, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office announced on Friday.

Orgill, Inc., the world’s largest independent hardlines distributor, will construct its first distribution center in the Northeast at Griffiss Business and Technology Park.

The company plans to invest nearly $70 million to construct and equip the 780,000-square feet facility.

"The Mohawk Valley is a prime location for businesses moving products throughout the Northeast, and the Orgill distribution center is a welcome addition to the region," Governor Cuomo said. "We proudly invest in companies that invest in New York, and with the hundreds of jobs generated by this new facility there is no doubt it will help bolster the region's economy."

Orgill serves more than 6,000 retail hardware stores, home centers, professional lumber dealers and farm stores throughout the United States and Canada, and more than 50 countries around the world.

Orgill will begin hiring key personnel in early 2020 and will continue staffing of the facility closer to opening.