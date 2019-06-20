A land purchase is paving the way for a 1 million-square feet Amazon Distribution Center in Schodack.

Scannell — a developer for Amazon — closed a deal to purchase a large piece of land on Route 9.

The plan to build the warehouse has seen push back from some local residents who tried to sue for a more in-depth environmental impact study.

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin says the project will be an economic engine for the area.

“We’re already seeing interest from other companies and other distribution centers,” McLaghlin said. “You know, if Amazon comes in, it’s kind of like McDonald’s locating somewhere on a corner. The other companies, the other competitors kind of know well they’ve done their due diligence it’s a good place to be.”

The lawsuit over this project was dismissed but residents plan to appeal.