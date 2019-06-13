Resorts World Catskills in Sullivan County is looking forward to the impact of sports betting after the New York State Gaming Commission voted on regulations this week.

The practice, deemed legal by the Supreme Court a year ago, was approved for four upstate casinos.

Now county officials are hoping that will translate into more business for the facility. It's been operating with large deficits, but Sullivan County Partnership President Marc Baez said he's expecting sports betting to change that.

"We're hoping it's going to attract more people to the casino, different people that might not otherwise come for this particular reason,” said Resorts World Catskills President Marc Baez. “And expose them to other assets of Sullivan County that we certainly want people to come and cherish and participate in."

Each casino will need to obtain a wagering license in order for sports betting to begin.

That is expected to happen later this summer.