It's coming down to the final frame for Lucky Strike Social.

The bowling alley and music and food venue at Crossgates Mall is closing in little more than a week.

It will be replaced by Apex Entertainment.

Lucky Strike held its grand opening back in 2016. The venue will close for renovations June 16 and will reopen as the third Apex location this October.

Apex says there will be some unique attractions. The Syracuse location offers bumper cars, laser tag, arcade games, and bowling.