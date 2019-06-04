An agreement has been reached by the owner of Destiny USA regarding its mortgage debt.

The Wall Street Journal reported in April that the Syracuse shopping center had two mortgages on the property totaling $430 million and that its owner, Pyramid Management Group, was expected to default on those mortgages this month.

According to the Kroll Bond Rating Agency, one loan has a balance of $300 million that covers the initial parcel of Destiny, formally known as Carousel Center. The second loan has a balance of $130 million and is secured by a mortgage on the expansion part that opened in 2012 when the mall was renamed Destiny US

A representative from Pyramid confirmed the payment extension with Wells Fargo has been approved, which the company said will help enhance the giant mall's long-term value.