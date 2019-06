For those with a sweet tooth out there, some good news to tell you about.

Cheesy Eddie's will hold a grand opening for its second location Tuesday afternoon.



The new sweet shop is at the Genesee Valley Regional Market at 900 Jefferson Road in Henrietta.



The grand opening event is going on from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m.

The original Cheesy Eddie's location on South Avenue in Rochester has been baking up memories and sweet treats since 1976.