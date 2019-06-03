A family-owned business in Rochester rolls, stuffs, and pinches dough into handmade pierogies.

Matt Lewis is The Pierogie Guy and 13 years ago, this former teacher turned his hobby into a full-time business.

“It was a hobby gone wild," Lewis said. "It was part-time and I was a teacher and it was something I did in the summer and I just kind of took on a life of its own. People just keep asking for more.”

Lewis was inspired by his grandmother's pierogi recipe and he now makes nine different flavors of pierogies. His top seller? Buffalo chicken.

“It is a lot of hard work," Lewis said. "It takes great employees, which we have, and mostly it is just hard work. There is no magic secret. You have a good recipe but the work really is the secret ingredient.”

We are “behind-the-scenes” in the kitchen with @ThePierogieGuy #ROC Lots of prep today—dough making, potato peeling, labeling. What’s your favorite #pierogie flavor? My family loves potato cheddar. #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/b3EADiboDs — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) June 3, 2019

The Pierogie Guy’s wares can be found in the freezer section at most area grocers and they are served up at various restaurants. Lewis ships his pierogies to more than 50 stores and restaurants in Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse and Utica.