Same name, but a new look — the expansion Rochester Knighthawks revealed new colors and a new logo, which shows an "R" with wings and a hawk.

The team was already offering merchandise with the new logos at the Blue Cross Arena's store.

.@RocKnighthawks debuted the teams new colors and logo at an event this afternoon. Already had new merch in the store! #ROC @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/58GIZ7akiA — Jeff Hamson (@ROC_NewsPhotog) May 29, 2019

Tim Knab, the head of the team's fan club, says he's ready for what the "new" team has to offer.

"It's exciting and tough," Knab said. "It's a little bit of both. It's exciting because it takes me back to '94. We started in '95, but it takes me back to '94. It's Christmas morning all over again. I told one of the guys on my way over here, 'It's 'Hawks-mas morning again.' It's like opening a brand new gift and we got a brand new gift here in Rochester. The league thinks enough of us to keep a team here and we're going to show them that we belong."

The owner of the now-prior Knighthawks moved that organization to Canada.

This expansion team, owned by Pegula Sports and Entertainment, is keeping the "Knighthawks" name, but the record of wins, losses, and championships resets to zero before the next season begins.

Last July, the Pegulas' company also agreed to assume managerial control of the Blue Cross Arena on an interim basis.