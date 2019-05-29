About 500 Remington Arms employees will be furloughed this summer when a portion of the Ilion facility temporarily closes.

According to Ilion Mayor Brian Lamica, some production lines will be shut down from June 3 to Aug. 12. The time includes an annual plant shutdown and vacation time in July.

He also said about 280 employees will keep working this summer.

Working Solutions said they were told the furlough is happening because the "market is soft.”

Remington Arms emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year.