Mohawk Valley health officials have revealed how the new downtown hospital in Utica would fit into the city.

The "New Regional Medical Center" was shown off in model form on Tuesday. It included the streets, buildings, and parking garages, along with lights and walking paths.

Leaders believe the nine-story, 672,000- square foot facility will usher in a transformation of downtown, while also making everything more convenient for employees.

"It'll allow us to build bigger footprint and to bring all of our employees that are now working in different organizations into one single facility,” said Darlene Stromstad, president and CEO of Mohawk Valley Health System.

Leaders hope to begin construction later this fall with a goal of moving into the center in early winter of 2023.