Earlier this month, we took you inside JP Food Trucks in Alden — it's the only manufacturer in the region that specializes in cooking up restaurants on wheels.

This was the truck they were working on for Lloyd Taco Factory:

Here it is from the outside: pic.twitter.com/kekrvH7mvL — Breanna Fuss (@BreannaFuss) May 29, 2019

And the inside. 🤗 So shiny pic.twitter.com/yynz88B5df — Breanna Fuss (@BreannaFuss) May 29, 2019

It took six weeks to get it done and Wednesday the finished product rolled into our parking lot at Spectrum News — just eight hours after the keys were turned over.

It's Lloyd's newest truck and it has a ton of new features like a panini press, that will be used to warm tortillas, and even a place for the crew to braise beef overnight.

It will all not only help you get your tasty tacos quicker, but it gives Lloyd's the chance to feed crowds of 50,000 people.

"We can do about 75 people an hour, which is pretty standard, but we can go longer without restocking," said Ally Ruiz Balcerzak, Lloyd marketing manager. "I think probably about an hour. This one was built to handle festivals and large stadium events."

Friday is when you check out it out for yourself — from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Eagle in downtown Buffalo, it will be serving up food for hungry patrons.