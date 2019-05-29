Saving lives and giving second chances — BestSelf Behavioral Health has expanded thanks to a $4 million grant.

It provides social interaction, fitness, wellness classes, and other services to its members.

The after-hours center will also provide care for non-life threatening situations and emergency short-term medication renewals.

"We are only as strong as the community when every one of our members are strong," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. "So, to those of you in the community who are maybe considering, have behavioral issues and you don't want to go to the hospital in the old setting; here is a place to go and you can do it on your time, not just the nine to five on a Monday through Friday."

Programs are staffed with nurses, peer advocates, and counselors.

They are available to BestSelf Behavioral Health clients who are 18 years and older.