Downtown Syracuse now has some new high rise apartments open for business.

The Whitney lofts, located on South Salina Street, have 16 apartments inside.

The project was funded by grant money and the hope that more people would be attracted to city living, and help renovate older buildings.

"I wanted to do modern but still keep the charm of the building without changing it too much to what it was originally intended to," said Lauren DeMarco, project designer. "So that's why with two different styles, I thought that it would be best to cater to multiple peoples styles.

A restaurant and retail space will also be on the ground floor of the apartment building.