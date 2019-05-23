The Salvation Army is closing its Utica Family Store Donation Center, the company announced Thursday.

The Salvation Army Family Store Donation Center in Utica is closing June 15. The store is in the footprint of the new hospital project. A purchase agreement has been reached but the Salvation Army is still searching for a new Utica location. @SPECNewsCNY pic.twitter.com/jn1qBb4dyz — Melissa Krull (@MKrullTV) May 23, 2019

The building, located on Cornelia Street, is one of the properties impacted by the new downtown hospital proposal.

Salvation Army officials said they could not find another location that suited their needs. They accepted what they call a generous and fair purchase offer from Mohawk Valley Health System for the property.

About 15 employees will be affected and some will be able to transfer to other locations.

They will be closing June 15 and ask that donations to that location stop immediately, but they encourage customers to visit the army's other family stores.

They will continue to look for a new location.