A new development project has broken ground on Syracuse's south side.

Salina First LLC has plans to put a $6.8 million mixed used building on the corner of South Salina and Burt streets.

It will have affordable housing, room for retailers and office space.

Developers said they hope it brings much needed growth to the south side of town.

"I think on an economic development part, the city has been starving for this — this side of the city,” said developer Eli Smith. “Besides the jobs and how we need to uplift the area and improve the appearance of this side of the city. It's something we have been starving for, for a long time."

Construction on the building should finish within the next two years.