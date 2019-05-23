ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of entrepreneurs are learning how to grow their businesses at the ninth annual Hispanic Business Conference in Orlando.
- About 350 entrepreneurs representing 100 businesses will attend the ninth annual Hispanic Business Conference hosted by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Metro Orlando at the Rosen Plaza Hotel.
- The attendees got the chance to interact with businesses leaders like them and connect with 10 Fortune 500 companies.
- The business conference helps entrepreneurs learn how to market their businesses, learn new business strategies and learn how to handle their finances.
- One of the guest speakers for this year’s event was Kevin Harrington from the Shark Tank. A portion of the conference was dedicated to Roque Gallart the president of the Central Florida Disability Chamber of Commerce who passed away last week.
- The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Metro Orlando reports that in 2020, the Hispanic population is expected to grow in Orlando by 218 percent since 2000.