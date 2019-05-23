ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of entrepreneurs are learning how to grow their businesses at the ninth annual Hispanic Business Conference in Orlando.

About 350 entrepreneurs representing 100 businesses will attend the ninth annual Hispanic Business Conference hosted by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Metro Orlando at the Rosen Plaza Hotel.





The attendees got the chance to interact with businesses leaders like them and connect with 10 Fortune 500 companies.





The business conference helps entrepreneurs learn how to market their businesses, learn new business strategies and learn how to handle their finances.





One of the guest speakers for this year's event was Kevin Harrington from the Shark Tank. A portion of the conference was dedicated to Roque Gallart the president of the Central Florida Disability Chamber of Commerce who passed away last week.





The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Metro Orlando reports that in 2020, the Hispanic population is expected to grow in Orlando by 218 percent since 2000.