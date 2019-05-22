A bar on the Genesee River and near Lake Ontario that was damaged by flooding in 2017 is closed once again as water levels continue to rise.

A sign in front of Silk O'Loughlin's reads: "Closed, flooded, sorry."

The business is on the east side of the Genesee River between the Rochester Yacht Club and the Coast Guard station. It's a popular summer destination with the lake just north of it, the river to the west, and its waterfront dining area.

Two years ago water crept up to the door and inside the bar, causing damage.

Thanks to fundraising efforts, owners were able to make repairs and reopen.

Right now much of the parkling lot, and the pier along the east side of the river, are underwater — as seen in this video posted to the bar's Facebook page Tuesday: