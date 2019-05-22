Out with the old and in with the new on Monroe Avenue in Brighton.

In just a few weeks, passerby will begin to see construction on the new Whole Foods Supermarket on Monroe Avenue in Brighton.

Demolition began Tuesday to tear down the old Clover Lanes bowling alley, the remaining structure on the site.

The project's developers — the Daniele family — demolished their old restaurant, Mario's, back in February on the same site.

Developers began the Whole Foods project five years ago, but was slowed down by several lawsuits.

The Danieles say they hope to have site work begin within 60 days and construction on structures will be underway within three to six months.