ShoppingTown Mall in DeWitt has filed a notice of appeal against a judge’s ruling that it must pay millions of dollars in owed back taxes.

A state Supreme Court judge ordered earlier this month that the mall’s owner, Moonbeam Capital Investments LLC, must pay almost $10 million to Onondaga County within a two-week period.

The ruling was the result of a lawsuit filed by the owner of the mall’s former Macy's store, claiming that those unpaid back taxes hurt businesses tied to the mall.