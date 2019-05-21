Pushback continues against a major redevelopment project in Kingston.

"The Kingstonian" would feature a hotel, parking garage, retail spaces and more than 130 apartments in the stockade district.

A public forum on Monday brought more concerns from people who want low-income housing to be included. Many called for improvements to the plan but some also spoke to the potential for compromise.

"If you got something that the locals appreciate and that visitors want to be a part of, then you've got a winner and you have to be careful to preserve that,” said Kingston building owner Geddy Sveikauskas.

A special meeting of the planning board will be held on June 3 at city hall to gather more public input.