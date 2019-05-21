The village of Endicott is getting a much needed shot in the arm.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently announced $4.3 million for affordable housing.

The money will help transform a school building in Endicott Square into an apartment complex with 61 rooms.

"These critical investments will strengthen communities in every corner of the state by creating and preserving affordable homes for families, veterans, seniors and some of our most vulnerable neighbors," Cuomo said. "By strategically revitalizing neighborhoods throughout New York, we can breathe new life into these communities, making them more vibrant places to live for generations to come."

Elmira, Ithaca, and Watkins Glen will also be getting money for their own housing projects as part of the "Southern Tier Soaring" program.