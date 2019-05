All four Dressbarn stores in the Rochester region and the one at Waterloo Premium Outlets are among the 650 stores across the country slated to close.

Dressbarn has been in business since 1962, but the clothign chain has been losing more for a while.

Officials from Dressbarn's parent company, Ascena Retail Group, say all of its stores will eventually close.

The timeframe for the closures is not clear at this point.